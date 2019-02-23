



— It’s a hot spot when it gets cold.

With the main road to Big Bear still closed, the place for some night skiing is Mountain High in Wrightwood.

KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen said night skiing is available until 10 p.m.

He made the trip to Wrightwood and talked to ski enthusiasts who found more than just the cold weather to be excited about.

It was pretty official. “All the people we spoke with today,” he reported, “are having a blast.”

The Wrightwood area got more than a foot of snow Friday.

And he reported that Mountain High was accepting some of the passes from Snow Valley for those who couldn’t make it to Big Bear.

The weather in Wrightwood was relatively warm and the slopes a bit icy, but skiers didn’t seem to mind.

“Oh, it’s an awesome day out here and the snow’s pretty nice,” said David Condon, “I’m from Northern California so there’s usually more powder up there, but compared to down south, it’s been great.”

Hailey Taylor said, “I think I heard that this is like the best snow they’ve had in like ten years here which is really nice. A lot of times you’ll spend money and you’ll come down here and you kinda leave a little bit disappointed. But it’s been good.”

Condon and Taylor both serve in the military at Edwards Air Force base and are a couple enjoying a little skiing R&R together.

For more information about the Snow Valley passes being honored at Mountain High, click here for the Snow Valley Facebook Page.