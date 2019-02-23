



— Friends gathered Saturday to mourn the loss of 17-year-old David Amaro.

He was killed Friday evening in a drive-by shooting in Gardena.

Police said the teen had no gang affiliations but they said they did not know if he was an innocent bystander or the target.

KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo said detectives are asking for the public’s help.

Officers from the Gardena Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 146th Street regarding a call of shots fired just before 7 p.m. Friday.

The caller stated a male subject had been hit by gunfire in the upper torso.

Los Angeles County Fire responded and transported the juvenile victim to Harbor General Hospital where Amaro was pronounced dead.

Friends told Fajardo that the victim was a good kid. He even died trying to do something nice for his sister. Her birthday was today.

His friend Angel Ballesteros was literally wearing his grief — he had a picture of Amaro on a T-shirt, RIP on his cap and a button with his pal’s image.

“He was a great guy,” said Ballesteros, “he definitely didn’t deserve this. He was just coming to drop off an invitation because today is his little sister’s birthday.”

Ballesteros is at a loss to understand the violence against his friend.

“I don’t know why they would do this. He never did anything bad to anybody,” Ballesteros said.

His friends said Amaro loved his family and soccer. Just last month, he was named Player of the Game for Environmental Charter High School.

Not much is known about the suspect but witnesses said the getaway vehicle was a light-colored sedan driving west on 146th.

If you have any further information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call Detective Patrick Goodpaster at (310) 217-9653 or Detective Mike Nguyen at (310) 217-9638.