PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA) — Residents in several Westside neighborhoods may be breathing a sigh of relief now that several suspected vandals are behind bars.

BB guns have been used three weekends in a row with the suspects shooting out windows of cars in Westchester, Playa del Rey and Playa Vista.

The suspects were arrested Friday night just after 10 p.m. Investigators pulled over a dark-colored sedan, taking four people into custody.

Someone has been driving by, shooting a BB gun out the window of a car and targeting mostly parked vehicles.

More than a hundred vehicles have been vandalized.

