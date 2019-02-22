  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A driver took off running after his truck slammed into a South LA apartment building, leaving a gaping hole and a huge mess early Friday.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of East 25th Street. Before the white Ford F-150 rammed the building, it was apparently involved in a crash with a black SUV first.

Immediately after the crash, as many as three people were seen running away from the truck. The family whose apartment was wrecked in the crash says they didn’t see keys inside the cab and believe the truck could be stolen, but that was not confirmed by police.

Three people inside the apartment were not injured.

Police are still searching for the truck’s driver.

