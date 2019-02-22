LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Less than four months on the job, the president and CEO of Time’s Up has resigned following sexual misconduct allegations against her son by a Santa Monica woman.

Lisa Borders, 61, initially announced her resignation this week as the inaugural chief executive of the gender equality initiative, only saying she would be stepping aside “with deep regret” due to family issues. She didn’t elaborate.

But on Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported Borders suddenly found herself at odds with the core mission of Time’s Up because of a desire to support a man — her son — facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The move comes four days after a 31-year-old Santa Monica woman alleged in a Facebook post that Borders’ son had been sexually inappropriate with her.

Celia Gellert told The Times that she was offered a “healing session” by photographer, podcast host and life coach Garry “Dijon” Bowden Jr.. Gellert said she was surprised and felt “violated” when he allegedly touched her genitalia, kissed her neck and brushed his erect but clothed penis against her body during the session.

An attorney for Bowden, Alan Jackson, later disputed Gellert’s account and showed The Times a text exchange in which Gellert thanked Bowden for what she called a “gentle and authentic and loving” massage.

“My client vehemently denies that any inappropriate or non-consensual touching occurred at any time,” Jackson said.

Borders then promptly brought the allegations to the attention of the Time’s Up board, according to a source cited by The Times.

The organization released a statement late Thursday night saying Borders’ resignation “was the right decision for all parties involved.”

Statement regarding Lisa Borders' resignation pic.twitter.com/YNQdUPvSlV — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) February 22, 2019

Revelations of widespread sexual misconduct allegations – most notably against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey – sparked the #MeToo movement and led to the creation of Time’s Up in January 2018.

Time’s Up COO Rebecca Goldman will serve as the group’s interim CEO.

