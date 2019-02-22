  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Exotic Dancer, Hollywood, Stripper

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A group of adult dancers says they aren’t getting a fair shake at Los Angeles strip clubs, and it’s in part because of a California court ruling.

The group calls themselves “Soldiers of Pole” and they’re picketing outside the Crazy Girls Club in Hollywood where they’re demanding, among other things, fair wages. They say a state court ruling changed their status from independent contractors to actual employees.

The dancers say now that clubs have to pay the women an hourly wage, management has been keeping a much larger chunk of their tips. They also claim that some clubs have been stealing their wages and charging dancers new fees ever since the new ruling, and they want it to stop.

“We no longer should have to pay to work. We shouldn’t have to pay house fees, we shouldn’t have to give a percentage of our tips to management or any other employees, and we want to stop the sexual harassment and assault in the clubs,” said dancer Domino Ray.

The group, which was joined by a representative from #MeToo, says the ruling has its upsides and downsides. Now that they are classified as employees, the dancers have a right to unionize, which they plan to utilize

They have also consulted with representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union.

