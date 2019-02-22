LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Four pedestrians were struck by an SUV Friday in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. near a bus stop in the 100 block of North Chicago Street in Boyle Heights, according to fire officials.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene, where police say at least some of the victims were stuck under the vehicle.

There were no immediate details on the crash or the victims.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.