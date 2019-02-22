  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Caught On Video, Maywood, Stabbing

MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities need help identifying a man they say stabbed a doughnut shop customer for no apparent reason.

The stabbing happened about 3 p.m. on Feb. 10 at a Yum Yum Donuts in the 5900 block of Atlantic Boulevard.

Surveillance video from the shop shows the suspect walking in, looking agitated, then suddenly stabs a 63-year-old man who was standing at the register.

The suspect was last seen walking away north on Atlantic Boulevard.

The man who had been stabbed was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

Investigators described the suspect as a Hispanic man with a beard between 25 and 30 years old and about 5-foot-6. He was seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, blue sweatpants, black shoes and a black Playstation logo hat.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call Detective L.Sanchez at (323) 981-5044 or send an email to lsanche@lasd.org.

