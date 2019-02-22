  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chris Burrous


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – KTLA5 news anchor Chris Burrous, who was found unconscious in a Glendale motel room and pronounced dead at a hospital in December, died of methamphetamine toxicity, authorities announced Friday.

Burrous’ death on Dec. 27 has been ruled accidental, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Police were contacted at 1:15 p.m. that day by a caller who said a man he was with at the Days Inn, 450 Pioneer Drive, had passed out and was possibly not breathing, according to Sgt. Dan Suttles of the Glendale Police Department.

A dispatcher gave the man instructions on how to perform CPR and he was attempting to administer emergency aid when firefighters arrived, Suttles said.

Glendale firefighters found Burrous, 43, inside the motel room, not breathing, Suttles said. They administered CPR and he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

In addition to methamphetamine toxicity, coroner’s officials say other contributing factors in Burrous’ death include hypertensive and heart disease.

Burrous is survived by his wife Mai and 9-year-old daughter Isabella.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s