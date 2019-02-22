



– KTLA5 news anchor Chris Burrous, who was found unconscious in a Glendale motel room and pronounced dead at a hospital in December, died of methamphetamine toxicity, authorities announced Friday.

Burrous’ death on Dec. 27 has been ruled accidental, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Police were contacted at 1:15 p.m. that day by a caller who said a man he was with at the Days Inn, 450 Pioneer Drive, had passed out and was possibly not breathing, according to Sgt. Dan Suttles of the Glendale Police Department.

A dispatcher gave the man instructions on how to perform CPR and he was attempting to administer emergency aid when firefighters arrived, Suttles said.

Glendale firefighters found Burrous, 43, inside the motel room, not breathing, Suttles said. They administered CPR and he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

In addition to methamphetamine toxicity, coroner’s officials say other contributing factors in Burrous’ death include hypertensive and heart disease.

Burrous is survived by his wife Mai and 9-year-old daughter Isabella.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.