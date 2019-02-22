LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian, actor and stand-up comic Brody Stevens was found dead Friday afternoon at his Los Angeles area home, authorities said.

Stevens was 48.

Officials said he apparently hanged himself.

The entertainer, who memorably played a cop in the film “The Hangover,” was found dead about 1 p.m., according to The Blast, which first reported the death.

He was also well-known for the Comedy Central show “Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!” which he created and starred in with friend Zach Galifanakis. The show was about a man who tries to put his life back together after a public breakdown.

Grief-stricken friends said Stevens had struggled with depression and bipolar disorder in real life.

Stevens performed two days ago in Burbank at the Festival of Friendship and did a set later that night at the Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip, according to TMZ.com.

By all accounts, Stevens was excited by the performances. He even went on Twitter to say, “I’m ready to get back on the festival circuit.”

Twitter blew up Friday with friends and former colleagues praising Stevens and saying how much his loss would mean to them personally and professionally — including one from fellow comedian Patton Oswalt that read: “If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again. I can’t stand this.”

Comedian Whitney Cummings tweeted: “I love you so much Brody Stevens. Nobody has been nicer in comedy than you. My heart is shattered.”

Comic and “Full House” star Bob Saget tweeted, “Brody Stevens ~ Such a funny man. Such a good man. We need you and your comedy. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Loved Brody. Rest In Peace kind soul.”

“Everybody loved Brody,” comedian Kristen Schaal tweeted.

Stevens, born Steven James Brody in the San Fernando Valley, was a devout baseball fan who as a student athlete pitched for the Arizona State University Sun Devils.