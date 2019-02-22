



— Clark Gable III, the grandson of the legendary “Gone with the Wind” star, was found dead in his Texas home Friday morning.

Gable, an actor/model/host, was 30. He was reportedly found unresponsive in bed by his fiance.

He hosted the reality show “Cheaters” (seasons 13-14) after producers replaced Joey Greco.

Gable’s family confirmed the death to TMZ which reported the cause of death was unclear.

The actor made headlines in 2011 after he was arrested for pointing a laser at a LAPD helicopter. He served ten days in jail for the offense.

He made headlines previously, in 2009, when he was stabbed at a party.

Gable’s family said he had no prior health issues.

He is survived by his two parents, two sisters, a fiance and a baby daughter named Shore.

