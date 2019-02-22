  • KCAL9On Air

DALLAS (CBSLA)  — Clark Gable III, the grandson of the legendary “Gone with the Wind” star, was found dead in his Texas home Friday morning.

Gable, an actor/model/host, was 30. He was reportedly found unresponsive in bed by his fiance.

He hosted the reality show “Cheaters” (seasons 13-14) after producers replaced Joey Greco.

Gable’s family confirmed the death to TMZ which reported the cause of death was unclear.

(credit: CBS)

The actor made headlines in 2011 after he was arrested for pointing a laser at a LAPD helicopter. He served ten days in jail for the offense.

He made headlines previously, in 2009, when he was stabbed at a party.

Gable’s family said he had no prior health issues.

He is survived by his two parents, two sisters, a fiance and a baby daughter named Shore.

For a link to the actor’s official website, click here.

 

 

