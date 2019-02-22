  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Animal Rescue, Cat Rescue, Downey

DOWNEY (CBSLA) — A lucky cat is recovering Friday after being safely extricated from the wall where had gotten stuck in Downey.

The cat’s predicament was spotted by staff from the county Department of Animal Care and Control facility in the 11200 block of Garfield Avenue as they were headed to lunch at about 11:30 a.m., according to spokesman Don Belton.

It’s not clear exactly how the cat became stuck, but photos released by the agency show the cat’s white, furry body wedged into a jagged hole near the bottom of a cinderblock wall.

Members of the Downey and Baldwin Park Animal Care Centers teamed up to help the terrified cat, who needed to be sedated during the rescue operation.

The 2-year-old male domestic short-haired cat, now safe, has since been named Wally.

“He was most likely trying to find a hiding place,” Belton said.

The cat is not microchipped and is under observation at the Downey Animal Care Center. Belton says Wally will eventually be put up for adoption.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

