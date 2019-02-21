An act of kindness, big or small, can make a huge difference, and we always love to hear about them. Share your story, or the story of someone you know, for a chance to be featured on-air! Sponsored by Dignity Health. Hello Humankindness.

To enter for a chance to be selected, viewers must submit an essay in 250 – 500 words (via the entry form below) describing why they would like to nominate themselves or someone they know to win a featured spot in Dignity Health’s CBS2/KCAL9 television campaign. The submission window will take place from 2/25/19-3/24/19.