



— A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in West Covina, police said Thursday.

The shooting was initially reported as assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of South Larimore Avenue. When officers arrived at about 8:45 p.m., they found the two victims both suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting West Covina police with the investigation.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman is in stable condition. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators say they have no motive or suspect information at this time.