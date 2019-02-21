



– The surprising cold spell that has gripped the Southwest United States brought a second round of snow to Las Vegas Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service reports that Las Vegas received a half-inch of snow Wednesday. Not only did this break a daily record, but it was also the second latest date in the winter season in which Las Vegas has received at least a half-inch of snow.

The record is Feb. 25, 2019, when Las Vegas got 0.6 inches of snow.

The community of Summerlin, which is located on the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, had received 7.5 inches of snow as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Southern Nevada and Northern Arizona through early Friday morning, with more snowfall expected.

This marks the second time this week that the Las Vegas Valley has received snow. On Sunday and Monday, some areas of Las Vegas received up to 2 inches of snow. It marked the first measurable snowfall for Las Vegas since December 2008, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.