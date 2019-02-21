LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two of the mountain passes into the Southern California area could be shut down Thursday as a cold storm system threatens to bring snow to elevations as low as 1,500 feet.

National Weather Service forecasters say snow of 1 to 4 inches are expected in some areas that rarely see snow, like the higher valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the foothills and the Santa Monica Mountains. Even more snow is possible across the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles County.

In the Cajon Pass, traffic moved steadily early Thursday despite the snowflakes that were falling on the area. California Highway Patrol units kept traffic deliberately slow with occasional traffic breaks. But with 2 to 4 inches of snow forecast for the top of the Cajon Summit, drivers were advised to bring chains.

Snow also fell on the Grapevine overnight, creating icy conditions on the 5 Freeway in Lebec. But traffic continued to flow on the main artery from Southern California to Central and Northern California, albeit slowly.

The snow took many passing through the area by surprise.

“Coming from Texas, and this being California known as heat and beaches and stuff, I wasn’t prepared for this,” visitor Chris Lambert said as he looked at his snow-crusted windshield.

Thursday will be a snow day for several schools in the mountains and desert areas, including Bear Valley, Snowline, and Morongo unified school districts.