Ice, Snow Shuts Down 5 Freeway Through Grapevine; Snowfall Baffles Calabasas ResidentsSnow fell Thursday across Southern California as icy conditions forced authorities to shut down the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine.

New Kaiser Med School In Pasadena To Offer Free Tuition To All StudentsThe new school will begin classes in the summer of 2020.

Cold, Starving And Alone: Pair Leaves Severely Underweight Puppy At Jurupa Valley ShelterRiverside County Animal Services has released a video in hopes of talking to two people seen gingerly dropping off a severely emaciated dog at the shelter in Jurupa Valley over the weekend.

Man Killed, Woman Wounded In West Covina ShootingThe shooting was initially reported as assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of South Larimore Avenue. When officers arrived at about 8:45 p.m., they found the two victims both suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

South LA Man Shot And Killed In Possible Gang InitiationA hard-working LAUSD worker was found dead in his car. His family says he was killed by a man trying to earn his way into a gang. Donte Jones' family says he was killed as part of a gang initiation in South LA. Tonight they are asking for help in finding his killer and so is the LAPD. Crystal Cruz reports.

Worker Killed By Exploding Tire At John Wayne AirportThe bizarre accident happened in a workshop near Gate 3 at the airport at about 11:30 a.m. as two workers were repairing the giant tire on a jet bridge, the walkway that connects the terminal to the plane. One worker was fatally injured, but the second refused medical attention.

Cold Snap Breaks Temperature Records As Snow, Rain Move Into SouthlandThe mercury barely budged Wednesday amid a cold snap gripping parts of Southern California, resulting in multiple record temperature.

Las Vegas Strip Transforms Into Winter Wonderland Yet AgainLas Vegas received a half-inch of snow Wednesday.

Man Fatally Shot Inside Carson Strip ClubHe had been found in the parking lot of Sky Exotic Cabaret, and authorities say the shooting happened inside the club.

CBS News: Police Arranging For Arrest Of 'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollett In Alleged AttackPolice are expected to arrest "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett in a criminal investigation into an alleged attack on the actor last month, CBS News reported Wednesday night.