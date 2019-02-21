  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coachella, downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A popular annual downtown Los Angeles music and arts festival which started as a cheap alternative to Coachella nearly a decade ago will not be returning this year.

Organizers for Broke L.A., which originally went by the name “Brokechella,” announced in a statement on Facebook Wednesday that the festival will not be happening this year.

“Unless we can give our loyal and vibrant community the true BROKE party we all know and love, with our mission and resources intact, we agree it just wouldn’t be right.

“So, BROKE LA won’t be back this year, and we’re not sure what will happen in the future.”

The festival was started in the spring of 2010 and has taken place every year, growing into a “multi stage, art-filled festival showcasing hundreds of artists and thousands of fans.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s