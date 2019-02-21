



– Snow shut down a portion of Interstate 15 near the state line Thursday night, causing major headaches for drivers.

The 15 Freeway had several hard closures because of the snow and ice.

RELATED: From Santa Clarita To Malibu, Snow Falls Across Southland

The latest closure on the 15 southbound came shortly after 8 p.m. at the California-Nevada state line.

Traffic in Phelan was moving smoothly late Thursday night, but heavy snow was falling in Primm, Nevada, where drivers were crawling along the 15.

By nightfall, little clumps of snow still clung to tree branches and parked cars along the Cajon Pass. But after it all melts, one thing was sure to stick around: The memories of Thursday’s unusually low and stunning snow fall across the Inland Empire.

“Playing with the snow, being with my family,” said 10-year-old Davis Lemus.

His mother, Dorothy Lemus, agreed.

“It’s beautiful. Beautiful,” said the Fontana resident.

Not only did snow shower lower elevations in the San Bernardino mountains, but Apple Valley also saw fields full of fresh powder and sparkling white rooftops.

“I haven’t seen it for a couple years,” said Teresa Duarte.

Flurries even floated down over cities like Rancho Cucamonga.

Which hasn’t seen snow in at least five years.

But the snow-capped scenery came with several major problems.

There were plenty of weather-related accidents.

California Highway Patrol responded to overturned and crashed cars.

The incidents kept Cal Trans crews busy along the freeways.

Roads leading to Big Bear were closed because of small avalanches and white-out conditions.

A winter storm warning is in effect until Friday morning.