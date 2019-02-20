



– Authorities are working to determine whether a mother was intoxicated when she picked up her two daughters from a Lancaster school Tuesday evening and then slammed into a light pole, leaving herself and her children hurt.

The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of East Avenue I, which is in the area of Gifford C. Cole Middle School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The 31-year-old woman had just picked up her two daughters, ages 6 and 12, from school when she sped across a parking lot and careened into a light pole, the sheriff’s department reports.

All three were rushed by ambulance to local hospitals. The mother suffered serious injuries. Her 6-year-old daughter was critically hurt and her 12-year-old daughter’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

No names have been released. Deputies are investigating whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.