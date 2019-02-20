Filed Under:Bicyclist Crash, Fatal Crash, Koreatown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A bicyclist died after being struck by a car in Koreatown early Wednesday, and even though two drivers stopped at the scene, police could be looking for a third car in connection with the fatal crash.

The crash happened in the 600 block of Catalina Street at about 3:30 a.m. A man riding his bicycle was struck by a car and thrown several feet away.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Two drivers have stopped at the scene of the crash, but police say it’s not clear if either hit the bicyclist initially, or after he was already down. Police will scour any security video footage in the area for a possible third car involved in the crash.

