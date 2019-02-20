LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is now a suspect in a criminal investigation into an alleged attack on the actor last month, police announced Wednesday.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Smollett is “officially classified as a suspect” for filing a false police report, a Class 4 felony.

By Wednesday afternoon, detectives were presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.

The announcement comes after CBS Chicago reported that Smollett has hired Los Angeles-based attorney Mark Geragos as part of his legal team.

Geragos’ previous high-profile clients have included pop star Michael Jackson, singers Chris Brown and Sean “Diddy” Combs, and actress Winona Ryder.

Breaking: as I first hinted at yesterday, I can now confirm, LA ace lawyer Mark Geragos will serve on the Jussie Smollett defense team. Team will still be lead by local / Chicago counsel.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ZLSwpycBIK — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) February 20, 2019

