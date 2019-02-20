LA MIRADA (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect they say killed a woman and injured her two grandchildren on their walk from school in La Mirada Wednesday.

Authorities say the suspect was driving a late-model grey Honda at Crestoak Dr. and Escolna Rd. around 1:15 p.m. when he or she clipped the woman and children and left them on the side of the road.

All three victims were initially in critical condition. At the time of this report, the two children, ages six and nine, were expected to survive with minor injuries. Their grandmother was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Neighbors said they frequently saw the kids and their grandmother walking to and from school. They say they’ve asked the city for years to safeguard pedestrians from traffic.

“There’s no sidewalks right here so they always stand in the street,” Maria Gonzalez said.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a late-model gray Honda Civic with front-end damage on the right passenger side.