



– Riverside County Animal Services has released a video in hopes of talking to two people seen gingerly dropping off a severely emaciated dog at the shelter in Jurupa Valley over the weekend.

The German Shepard puppy was wrapped in a blanket on a cold night, which may have saved his life.

“He was in pretty bad shape, he had a really low temperature. So we warmed him up, gave him warm fluids,” one shelter worker said.

The pooch is wagging his tail now, but on Sunday, his prognosis wasn’t so clear.

He had muzzle marks on his snout bones poked through his fur and was severely underfed – weighing just half of what a dog his age and size should .

“When you see an animal in this kind of condition, you wanna throw the stethoscope against the wall because it’s like who does this?” said shelter spokesperson John Welsh.

Now animal services wants to know who’s responsible for the dog’s suffering.

They say it’s possible the pair in the video may be good Samaritans and might be owed a thank you. But regardless, they have questions about how they got the dog, who owned him and how he got so thin.