



— Los Angeles County will distribute food stamps early on March 1, according to the Department of Public Social Services.

Full CalFresh benefits will be issued early to make sure eligible households do not go hungry, after February benefits were distributed in mid-January to avoid a potential gap in payments due to the federal government shutdown. Benefits are usually staggered from the first to the 10th day of each month.

The Department of Social Services says families should understand that early payout does not represent extra benefits, and they should budget carefully to make sure they have enough food for the entire month.

Households due to be recertified as eligible in February must submit their paperwork by Friday to receive benefits on March 1. Nearly 1 million residents in L.A. County are served by CalFresh.

CalFresh benefits in April will be issued normally.

More information is available by calling the Department of Public Social Services Customer Service Center at (866) 613-3777.