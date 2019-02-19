



– The killings of three people inside a home at a gated Porter Ranch community was “not a random act and the suspect or suspects were likely known to the victims”, investigators said Tuesday.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles police Capt. William Hayes says police believe they know what precipitated the killings, but would not be releasing details to avoid compromising the investigation.

Los Angeles police responded to the home in the 20300 block of Via Galileo around 3:50 p.m. Monday.

According to Hayes, a woman who lives at the home was upstairs when the shootings occurred and called 911 to report the crime.

There were no signs of forced entry at the home, Hayes said.

Police identified the three men fatally shot at a home in Porter Ranch on Monday as Gary Davidson, 39, who lived at the location as a renter; Benny Lopez, 46, of Anaheim; and Jesus Perez, 34, of Perris.