  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Porter Ranch


PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) – The killings of three people inside a home at a gated Porter Ranch community was “not a random act and the suspect or suspects were likely known to the victims”, investigators said Tuesday.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles police Capt. William Hayes says police believe they know what precipitated the killings, but would not be releasing details to avoid compromising the investigation.

Los Angeles police responded to the home in the 20300 block of Via Galileo around 3:50 p.m. Monday.

According to Hayes, a woman who lives at the home was upstairs when the shootings occurred and called 911 to report the crime.

There were no signs of forced entry at the home, Hayes said.

Police identified the three men fatally shot at a home in Porter Ranch on Monday as Gary Davidson, 39, who lived at the location as a renter; Benny Lopez, 46, of Anaheim; and Jesus Perez, 34, of Perris.

Comments
  1. marlene hessler says:
    February 19, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Drug deal gone bad. Maybe dealers?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s