Dodgers, Manny Machado, Padres


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Four-time All-Star infielder Manny Machado, who helped the L.A. Dodgers reach the World Series last season, is set to sign a record 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

Manny Machado of the Dodgers hits an RBI single during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 23, 2018. (Getty Images)

The deal, first reported by MLB.com, is the largest for a free agent in U.S. sports history. The Padres have yet to confirm it, however.

The 25-year-old slugger spent his first six-and-a-half seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before he was traded to the Dodgers last July for five prospects. In 66 regular season games with the Dodgers, he hit .273 with 42 RBIs and 13 home runs. In his seven seasons in the majors, he has career averages of .282 with 513 RBIs and 175 home runs.

Machado created some major controversy during Game 4 of the NL Championship Series when he clipped the back leg of Milwaukee Brewer first baseman Jesus Aguilar while running out his groundout.

Along with his four All-Star appearances, he has also won two Gold Gloves.

 

