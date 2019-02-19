SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member is facing DUI charges for allegedly driving under the influence, at nearly three times the legal limit, according to court records obtained Tuesday.

Gina Kirschenheiter, 34, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08, both misdemeanors, according to court records.

Kirschenheiter, who is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 28 at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, is accused of having a blood-alcohol level of .20, according to the complaint.

Kirschenheiter, who joined the “Housewives” cast last season and whose divorce was a major storyline on the show, was pulled over on Jan. 30 in Rancho Santa Margarita.

Following the January incident, Kirschenheiter posted a lengthy explanation on Instagram.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)