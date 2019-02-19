SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member is facing DUI charges for allegedly driving under the influence, at nearly three times the legal limit, according to court records obtained Tuesday.
Gina Kirschenheiter, 34, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08, both misdemeanors, according to court records.
Kirschenheiter, who is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 28 at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, is accused of having a blood-alcohol level of .20, according to the complaint.
Kirschenheiter, who joined the “Housewives” cast last season and whose divorce was a major storyline on the show, was pulled over on Jan. 30 in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Following the January incident, Kirschenheiter posted a lengthy explanation on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
I honestly believe that some issues no matter how great and important are truly only a part of our awareness once we are personally effected by them. For me….what happened this week is that issue. It’s amazing how in the course of less than a week you can realize the full extent of allowing people into your every day life and how the opinions of everyone watching can run from incredibly chastising to extremely supportive. Bad choices have bad consequences. Mine are magnified bc I chose to share my life with you on a very public stage. Those who are a part of my real life gave me words of encouragement and love knowing the content of my character and the love in my heart. As embarrassed and hard on myself as I’ve been in these past few days, I’ve been shocked by the astonishing amount of “it could have happened to anyone” and “we’ve all been there” that I’ve received through friends both close to me and on social media. I could easily join in with the chorus saying “you’re right, it could be any of us” but it shouldn’t be any of us. EVER ! It’s terrible that this has become a social norm. I am disappointed in myself and that I am a part of this social norm. Especially since everyone who knows me knows I’m the queen of Uber/Lyft. This didn’t happen to me. I wasn’t “unlucky” I made a conscious decision to do something epically stupid. One time is one time too many. I am awake now. I can promise this will NEVER BE ME again. To all of you who wrote me with pain in their hearts about how drinking and driving has had a negative impact on them and their families, I hear you. Thank you. I make this promise to each one of you with your messages in my heart…. I am committed to this cause and hope to effect a positive change and dialogue. You don’t have to believe me with these words, but I hope over time you will see through my actions.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)