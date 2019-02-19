



– Police Tuesday released a composite sketch of a man suspected of trying to kidnap and rape an 18-year-old woman in El Monte.

Part of the attack, which occurred about midnight on Saturday in the area of Tyler Avenue and Brockway Street, was captured on surveillance video.

The recording shows the man follow the woman, attack her and drag her around a corner before she later appears walking swiftly from the area. Police said she was able to fight off the suspect.

An image of the suspect’s vehicle was pulled from the video.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, 30-40 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown eyes and a clean-shaven face. The sketch shows him wearing a ball or trucker-style cap and he also wore a light-blue long-sleeved shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the attack was urged to call El Monte police at 626-258-8636. Tips can also be submitted by email at tips@empd.org.

