LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Don Newcombe, the Cy Young Award-winning pitcher considered one of the all-time Dodger greats, has died at age 92, the team announced Monday.

Newcombe pitched for 10 seasons, mostly for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers. He won both the Cy Young and National League Most Valuable Player awards in 1956.

He served as one of the franchise’s final links to the era of Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella.

Don Newcombe (1926-2019) pic.twitter.com/LcFwmeXJ58 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 19, 2019

