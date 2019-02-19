



— Freezing temperatures continue to flummox Southern Californians Tuesday.

A region known for warm temperatures year round is grappling with an actual winter this year, with storm after storm dumping a record amount of rain and bringing several consecutive days of freezing nights.

In Thousand Oaks, a prominent auto mall sign alongside the 101 Freeway flashed 33 degrees all morning, while drivers in the San Fernando Valley had to scrape off ice from their windows.

Here is the forecast for tomorrow's morning low temperatures! Many areas will get below freezing temperature across #SoCal! Take the necessary precautions! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bYg5gqTU6s — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 18, 2019

Snow fell on the Inland Empire, which was under a freeze warning, and in the foothills of La Crescenta.

Long Beach Airport hit 39 degrees Monday, tying its previous daily low temperature record set in 1965.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 3am tonight until 8am Tuesday for portions of #SoCal, as temperatures drop below freezing! pic.twitter.com/gWNQFsCRc1 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 19, 2019

Light rain is forecast for Thursday, but otherwise, the next 10 days will continue to be mostly sunny, dry and definitely cool.