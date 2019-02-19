Filed Under:Charo, Kjell Rasten, Suicide


BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The longtime husband of singer and actress Charo has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to reports.

Kjell Rasten accompanies his wife at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center Auditorium. (credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Kjell Rasten, 78, died Monday, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed. TMZ reported that he shot himself Monday afternoon in the couple’s Beverly Hills home.

Rasten was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The couple was featured in a 2015 episode of “Celebrity Wife Swap.” Rasten reportedly worked as Charo’s manager.

Rasten and Charo, 68, reportedly married in 1978. He is survived by his wife and their son, actor and producer Shel Rasten.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s