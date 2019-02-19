



— The longtime husband of singer and actress Charo has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to reports.

Kjell Rasten, 78, died Monday, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed. TMZ reported that he shot himself Monday afternoon in the couple’s Beverly Hills home.

Rasten was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The couple was featured in a 2015 episode of “Celebrity Wife Swap.” Rasten reportedly worked as Charo’s manager.

Rasten and Charo, 68, reportedly married in 1978. He is survived by his wife and their son, actor and producer Shel Rasten.