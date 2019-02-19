SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A freeway collision involving a Mercedes-Benz and a big rig left at least one person dead, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. on the transition from the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway to the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Santa Clarita area.

Paramedics pronounced the driver of the Mercedes dead at the scene, according to the county fire department, but there were no details on the victim’s identity.

The transition road was closed as investigators pored over the scene, triggering a several-mile traffic backup.

