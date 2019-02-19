  • KCAL9On Air

Sherman Oaks


SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Los Angeles police detonated a pressure cooker which was discovered on Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks late Monday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a suspicious device abandoned on the sidewalk of Ventura Boulevard, somewhere between Woodman and Hazeltine avenues. They arrived and determined the device was a pressure cooker.

An LAPD bomb squad was called to the scene, and early Tuesday morning the device was detonated. Police determined the device was not a threat.

Police are looking for who may have left the device there.

