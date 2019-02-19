LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — Five people, including two California Highway Patrol officers, were hurt in a chain reaction crash that shut down the eastbound 60 Freeway for hours early Tuesday.

The officers had spotted a car that had stopped on the side of the eastbound lanes near the 605 Freeway at about 2:50 a.m. and stopped to help the driver. Both officers, the CHP squad car and the driver were all struck by another car going east on the freeway.

That car spun out of control and stopped in middle lanes, where it was hit by a fourth car.

All five were hospitalized. Authorities say the two officers are in stable condition, but two people remain in critical condition.

The eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were shut down for hours for the investigation and clean-up. The lanes reopened by 5:30 a.m.

All three collisions are under investigation. One of the drivers has been detained on suspicion of drunk driving.