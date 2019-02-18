



– More than a dozen people on several gondolas above water were trapped Monday night on a SeaWorld San Diego ride.

CBS affiliate News 8 reports among the 16 passengers are an infant and a partially paralyzed passenger who recently suffered a stroke. San Diego firefighters are working to rescue those trapped 80 feet above the frigid Mission Bay waters.

Firefighters working to rescue SeaWorld visitors trapped on Bayride Skyride gondola over Mission Bay @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/ttduxUgK9A — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) February 19, 2019

Lifeguards are also in position in the water below the aerial tram assisting the rescue. Crews say rescue efforts could take hours as each passenger must be individually hoisted down from the gondolas.

According to SeaWorld, each gondola is equipped with blankets, and the they have been in contact with passengers via intercom, News 8 reports. The theme park also said they have informed passengers of evacuation procedures.

The SDFD said the weather was a factor as high winds seem to have caused the areal-tram problem.

SeaWorld issued the following statement:

Guest safety is paramount. Due to an unusual gust of significant wind, the operations of the Bayside Skyride stopped. A number of guests are currently on the Skyride seated in 5 gondolas. We are currently working with San Diego Fire & Rescue and the San Diego Lifeguards to evacuate the guests from the ride. We practice emergency evacuation procedures with local first responders annually. We are in contact with the guests via intercom, and they have been made aware of the evacuation procedures. There are also blankets on board each gondola. Evacuations will be conducted in accordance with the highest safety standards. All the guests are currently safe while awaiting evacuation. Guest safety is our top priority. Once our guests are cared for, we will conduct a thorough inspection of the ride prior to re-opening. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused the guests.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.