



– A rally is scheduled to take place in downtown Los Angeles Monday to protest President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency over the issues of illegal immigration and drug trafficking at the southern border.

The “Fake National Emergency Presidents Day Protest,” scheduled to begin at noon at City Hall, is one of hundreds taking place across the U.S., spearheaded through MoveOn.org.

On Friday, the president announced that he was declaring a national emergency in an effort to secure funding for his plan to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

This came after Congress refused to approve the amount of border wall funding he was asking for in the new federal budget.

Rather than force another government shutdown — like the record 35-day shutdown in December and January — Mr. Trump took another tact; He signed the budget deal Friday and at the same time declared the national emergency.