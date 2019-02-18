PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) – Three people were found dead inside a Porter Ranch home after a reported shooting Monday afternoon, police say.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the home in the 20300 block of Via Galileo around 3:50 p.m.

Sky2 was over the scene where officers were standing outside of the home in the gated community.

“This started as a call of shots fired here in this neighborhood. LAPD arrived here at the home, door knocked and nobody answered. They made entry and they did find the gruesome discovery,” Sky’s Stu Mundel said.

Information on the victims and suspect have not yet been released.

A motive for the shooting is not clear.