WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A police pursuit Monday ended with a deadly, fiery crash in Whittier and an innocent driver was killed.

Police say it all started with an apparent road rage incident.

The pursuit ended in a deadly wreck in front of St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Wardman Street and Pickering Avenue.

The suspect is being identified by Whittier Police as 34-year-old Kevin Vargas of Santa Fe Springs.

Officials said it started at 11 a.m. Officers witnessed Vargas engaged in road rage.

Police tried to stop him. He took off and within three to four minutes officers were in pursuit.

According to authorities, during that time Vargas attempted to ram police with his car more than once they say.

The man who was hit was driving in a Ford on Wardman Street.

Vargas slammed into the driver’s door. The man was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect is looking at multiple felonies.

He had minor injuries in the wreck and has been taken to a hospital.

