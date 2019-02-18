



– Residents and visitors can expect major traffic headaches in Hollywood this week as several major roads and sidewalks were shut down Sunday in preparation for the Oscars next weekend, with dozens more closures to take effect on a rolling basis.

Hollywood Boulevard has been closed in both directions between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive outside the Dolby Theatre so crews can put in the red carpet and its adjacent bleachers.

It will remain closed through Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 6 a.m.

Here are some big closures yet to come:

— At 10 p.m. Monday evening, Hawthorn Alley east of the El Capitan Theatre will close from Hollywood Boulevard south 210 feet to the “T” of east/west alley.

— On Friday Feb. 22, two days before the show, Hawthorn Avenue will close between Highland and Orange. It will remain closed until 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25.

The following closures will take place Saturday, Feb. 23, the day before the show:

— Orchid Street will close from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley.

— Orange will close from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard.

— Johnny Grant Way from Highland to Orchid Street will close.

On Oscar Sunday, Feb. 24, the following closures will take effect:

— The remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange to Highland will close.

— Orange will close from Lanewood Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard.

— Highland Avenue will close from Sunset to Franklin Avenue.

— Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive, and from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

— Hawthorn Avenue will close between Orange Drive and La Brea, and from Highland and McCadden Place.

— McCadden Place will close from Yucca Street to Hollywood Boulevard.

— Wilcox Avenue will close between Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards.

Metro bus routes along Hollywood Boulevard will be re-routed during the street closures.

On Oscar Sunday, Feb. 24, Metro Red Line trains will bypass the Hollywood and Highland station. Regular service will resume at 6 a.m. on Feb. 25.

For the full list of road closures, click here.

