



By Tabitha Britt



Los Angeles is a unique place to live, so much so we’ve been thinking of different ways we can give back to this amazing city of ours.

With so many organizations and causes out there, it’s hard to choose just one. To help you out, we’ve compiled a starter list of awesome ongoing volunteer opportunities in the City of Angels.

Zimmer Children’s Museum: Education Program Assistant Volunteer

The Zimmer Children’s Museum is looking for an upbeat Education Program Assistant volunteer to help prep the classroom before class begins. This includes setting up tables, mats, art utensils, etc. and gathering the necessary materials for scheduled activities. Volunteers must be able to commit to a minimum of one day per week (either Tuesday mornings 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or Thursday mornings 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) for a total of six weeks. If interested, apply here.



Food Forward: Donation Collector

Food Forward, Southern California’s largest urban gleaning nonprofit, is in need of volunteers to collect donations of fresh produce from vendors at their local farmers market on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers will be responsible for boxing, sorting, and weighing the produce and must be able to lift up to 40 pounds. If interested, apply here.

St. Francis Center: Breakfast Service Volunteer

The St. Francis Center is searching for volunteers who can help staff members with its morning breakfast service for the homeless. This includes setting up tables, serving coffee, working in the kitchen, cleaning tables, and resetting tables for new guests. Volunteers can come in any day Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. If interested, apply here.

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy: Outdoor Volunteer

San Pedro’s Native Plant Nursery is looking for a volunteer with a green thumb who can help transplant seedlings and prepare native plants to be planted in restoration site around the peninsula. In order to participate, all volunteers must be available on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, register 48 hours in advance, and bring a photo ID. Those who do not sign up in advance will not be permitted to enter the Navy base. If interested, apply here.

Child Care Resource Center: Volunteer Wrapper

Get into the holiday spirit with the Child Care Resource Center. CCRC is searching for volunteers who can wrap presents (books and toys) that will be distributed amongst the community. Volunteers must be available on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and should be able to lift up to 30 pounds. If interested, apply here.