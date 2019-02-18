



– Residents and tourists in Las Vegas were greeted by a shocking sight overnight Sunday: snow on the ground.

Snow accumulated throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including on the strip. It’s the first time the area has received measurable snow since December 2008, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Some areas received up to 2 inches of snow, the newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, the 15 Freeway reopened at around 10 a.m. after being shut down in both directions for several hours between State Route 146 near Las Vegas, southwest to Primm on the Nevada-California border. The closure was due to multiple crashes caused by icy road conditions.

Here in Southern California, The snowstorm that hit the Southwestern U.S. Sunday also shut down the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine and created major problems for drivers in the San Bernardino Mountains near Big Bear.

https://twitter.com/cristendrummond/status/1097383975276826624