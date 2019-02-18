  • KCAL9On Air

PHELAN (CBSLA) – It may be winter, but many people in Southern California aren’t used to the recent extended period of cold weather, and neither are their heating systems.

Cassie Fuentes and her brother, RC Williams, are taking over the family business, RC air. They say the past few weeks have been extremely busy.

“This year, surprisingly, we’ve had a lot more heating calls than normal. So it’s been kind of a new thing for us to have so many heater calls because it has been so cold,” she said.

Kevin Johnson’s furnace broke last weekend as temperatures dipped into the 30’s at night. He said he’s eager to get the system back up and running.

“It was really cold in here, so we just kind of buttoned up all of the blinds and everything and the shutters and tried to keep it as warm as we could. And when I got up this morning, it was really cold,” he said.

Others were trying to get to even colder weather up in the mountains. Denise Wilkes and her five children got ready to play in the snow at Mount Baldy but were turned around because they didn’t have chains.

“Now we had to find a park, and there’s not quite any snow around here. But we are playing at the park with these five kids,” said Wilkes.

Elizabeth Flores and her family live in Mount Baldy Village but decided to come down the mountain to Upland for some warmer weather and sunshine after days stuck in the snow.

“Getting some sun, getting some warmer weather. It’s been really chilly up there, so we’ve been cooped up a little bit. So trying to get them outside and playing,” she said.

Many people were taking advantage of the sunshine earlier Monday, despite the chilly temperatures. Wilkes and her kids are hoping to make it up to the snow in the coming days.

