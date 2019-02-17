EL MONTE (CBSLA) — El Monte residents are on alert after a chilling video of a woman being attacked on a well-lit street was posted on social media.

Neighbors are watching and sharing the video captured by security cameras.

The recording shows the victim being attacked from behind and dragged around the corner of Tyler Ave. to Brockway St. The woman is then shown running away from her attacker.

The person who posted the video wrote that the happened after midnight and neighbors heard the woman’s screams. They apparently came to help but discovered her attacker had fled the scene.

Neighbors are unnerved.

“I am going to be a little more cautious and more careful of my surroundings,” said a local woman whose car was parked near the scene.

“I have a nine-year-old, you know. I mean, of course I worry about stuff like that,” said Frankie Lopez.

El Monte police would only say they are investigating an assault at the Tyler Ave. and Brockway St.