TEHACHAPI (CBSLA) — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was reported Sunday morning in Kern County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The minor quake struck just after 11:30 a.m. 11.8 miles north-northwest of Tehachapi, and 28 miles east of Bakersfied.

The rumbling was reportedly felt in San Bruno, Aliso Viejo, Fontana, Caliente, and Mira Loma as well, according to user-generated responses on the USGS site.

There have been no reports of damage, or injuries.