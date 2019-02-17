NORWALK (CBSLA) — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Norwalk.

LASD deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on Rosecrans Ave. near Flallon Ave. around 8 p.m. Sunday. A spokesperson for the Norwalk station stated a shooting occurred in the middle of Rosecrans Ave. and the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Rosecrans was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Detectives are now asking for members of the public to come forward with information that may help in the investigation.

“We’re asking for witnesses to come forward and do the right thing,” read a tweet from the station’s verified Twitter account.

This #shooting happened in the middle of Rosecrans Avenue, so we're asking for witnesses to come forward and do the right thing. #Teamwork. Call #NorwalkStation or @LACrimeStopper1 at 800-222-TIPS. — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) February 18, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk station or L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.