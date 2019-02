SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities say four people were killed in a fiery crash in Santa Ana overnight Sunday.

The crash unfolded near 4th Street and Tustin Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., and resulted in one vehicle bursting into flames.

The impact of the crash was so strong both the truck and the Jeep overturned.

Officers say one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The area remains closed as investigators continue to search the scene.