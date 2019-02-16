GORMAN (CBSLA) – Ice, snow and high winds made for dicey conditions along the Grapevine overnight Friday.

KCAL9’s Joy Benedict was on an overpass of the 5 Freeway where winds continued to whip up Saturday morning. Snow fell Friday night in the Lebec area, where crews worked to salt roads as ice began to build up.

The weather was a concern for many drivers, including residents.

“You get used to it living up here, and you just carry chains and have to always be prepared,” said Chris Wiklund. “If somebody offers to help you put your chains on, maybe take ’em up on it. And be slow, don’t be in a hurry.”

KCAL9 Meteorologist Alex Biston said snow levels will drop over the weekend, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for all mountain areas until early Monday morning.

“Two to four inches possible on the Grapevine. So if you are traveling through that area, through I-5, definitely something that you need to know. We’re also going to see very gusty conditions, could see gusts up to 60 mph. That’s going to make driving very difficult. Also reduced visibility,” Biston said.