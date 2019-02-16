RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Police have released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman sitting in her car in Riverside on Valentine’s Day.

Riverside police received reports of a sexual assault that occurred near the dead end of the 5000 block of Tequesquite Avenue around 9 a.m. Thursday.

The victim told officers she was sitting in her vehicle when the suspect sexually assaulted her then ran toward the Santa Ana River bottom area.

After an extensive search, authorities were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as White or light-skinned Hispanic man in his 30’s, about 5’10” tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie-type sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact SACA Detective Everth Bercian at 951-353-7950 or ebercian@riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing incident number 190005077.