  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    11:30 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    12:00 PMOutback Adventures with Tim Faulkner
    12:30 PMRock the Park
    1:00 PMRock the Park
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMCollege Basketball
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMHope in the Wild
    4:00 PMTails of Valor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Compton, Deadly Stabbing, Fatal Stabbing

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man in a wheelchair was stabbed to death in Compton Saturday morning, authorities say.

Deputies responded at 12:50 a.m. to the 1800 block of East Alondra Boulevard and located the victim, who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angels County Sheriff’s Department.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available. A motive for the attack was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s