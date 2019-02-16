COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man in a wheelchair was stabbed to death in Compton Saturday morning, authorities say.

Deputies responded at 12:50 a.m. to the 1800 block of East Alondra Boulevard and located the victim, who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angels County Sheriff’s Department.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available. A motive for the attack was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)